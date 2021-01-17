Optimism tinged with uncertainty prevails in adland

Whisper it quietly: the Irish advertising and media sector can look forward to some reasonable growth this year after a very difficult 2020 which saw most of the world ravaged by the pandemic.

What does reasonable growth look like? Depending on who you talk to, the industry could be looking at anything between a 3pc and 10pc increase in advertising spend in 2021. At the higher end, this could mean up to €1.3bn being invested by advertisers during the year. At the lower end, it might be closer to €1.1bn. Either way, coming after a disastrous 2020, any growth at all will be gleefully embraced.

But like most forecasts, however, there are plenty of health warnings and caveats to navigate before anyone rushes to pop a champagne cork. While the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the rollout of vaccines and the possibility of a fourth lockdown in May or June tower above everything else, consumer sentiment, rising unemployment, corporate insolvencies and the small matter of Brexit will almost certainly have an impact on the final outcome for the year. And whatever rising tide may be on the horizon over the medium term, there is no guarantee that all boats will be lifted.

Unlike other sectors, including tourism, hospitality and retail, all of which have been decimated by the pandemic, much of the wider media and advertising sector has been fortunate and resilient enough to have kept their respective shows on the road throughout 2020 and, hopefully, 2021 and beyond.

Newspapers were published, without interruption, on a daily and weekly basis while radio and TV stations continued to broadcast as normal, albeit with a hefty dose of programme repeats.

Meanwhile, as people turned increasingly to their phones and laptops during the different lockdowns, the digital giants such as Facebook and Google, were in a strong position to monetise their audiences while at the same time capitalising on a much wider trend that saw many businesses accelerate the pace of their investment in all things digital.

From an advertising perspective, all media - with the exception of digital - took a big hit in Q2 of 2020 as the impending scale of the Covid-19 crisis sunk in. Many advertisers were stunned into paralysis, others ran for the hills only to return again later in the year as ad spend picked up in Q3 and the busy Q4 period.

So, what will 2021 look like? Well, more of the same except this time it will be tinged with a degree of optimism, some uncertainty surrounding the precise level of advertising investment but an overall expectation that the market will return to some degree of normality, probably in the second half of the year.

If there is one certainty, it will be digital's share of adspend will continue to rise while all other media will once again scrap it out for their share of budgets.

"It's a difficult year to call as so much is still up in the air," said one media agency boss who declined to be named.

"On the one hand many brands realise that they need to invest a lot more this year - and some are doing that - other companies like drinks manufacturers or those operating in retail, tourism and hospitality don't have any real visibility.

"Given what's going on in our hospitals around the country at the moment, this is a concern. And irrespective of the vaccine rollout at the moment, it is also possible that we could be facing into another lockdown later in the year and that won't be good for anybody, never mind the advertising industry," he added.

While the current lockdown is far worse than the first one in March and April 2020, advertisers haven't run for the hills this time around and, depending on the sector, budgets will increase this year. Indeed, a survey carried out by IAPI, the organisation representing advertising and media agencies, which was carried out late last year, noted that most agencies were optimistic about the prospects for 2021. Anecdotal evidence, meanwhile, suggests that most agencies currently have a busy workload with many working on new campaigns that will be rolled out over the coming months.

From a marketing perspective, however, expect marketers and their brands to focus a lot more on value and agility with better, faster and cheaper likely to be the marketing buzzwords to knock pivot of its 2020 throne. This is likely to lead to a lot more pitch activity during 2021 as companies seek out new agency partners and suppliers who can do the work, well, better, faster and cheaper. This will almost certainly percolate down the advertising supply chain and budgets will be even more keenly contested than ever before.

No surprises there then.

