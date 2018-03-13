Nominations sought for 2018 Women in News Editorial Leadership Award

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) is seeking nominations for its 2018 Women in News Editorial Leadership Award.

The award recognises an exemplary contribution of an Editor to her newsroom and under her leadership, the contribution of her newspaper to society.

One outstanding editor from sub-Saharan Africa and one from Middle East and North Africa will be named Laureates in 2018. In 2017, the award was given to Karima Kamal, columnist and contributing editor for Al Masry Al Youm from Egypt and Kenyan journalist Pamella Sittoni, Editor of the International Desk for the Nation Media Group and Managing Editor for The East African.

“This award is a strong confirmation that the world is taking notice of the important contribution that women leaders in media houses are making to the development of their countries, regions and the world. I'm confident that it will inspire other women journalists, particularly the younger ones, to aim for the top through diligence." said Sittoni. On being named a winner, Kamal said: "I am very pleased to have received the Award as I feel it is the crown of my professional journey. The Award supports those who defend the freedom of the press, and is also a confirmation of the importance of promoting the presence of women equally and fairly within all strata of media”.

The 2018 recipients of the Women in News Leadership Award will be honoured during the WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress in Estoril, Cascais, Portugal, 6-8 June 2018. The Winners will receive an all expenses paid trip to attend the World News Media Congress 2018, the premier global annual meeting of the world’s press. Deadline for nominations is April 8, 2018.

