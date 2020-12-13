No time for lockdowns as cinemas look to 2021 rebound

Sky-owned NowTV has taken over as the new sponsor of the successful Dublin Bikes scheme

In the chilly post-Brexit landscape that will emerge in 2021, a most unlikely Brit is expected to come to the rescue of the Irish cinema industry.

Dressed in Massimo Alba suits, sporting an Omega watch and Barton Perreira Joe sunglasses, the suave MI6 operative James Bond will not only save the world from dastardly villains but provide much needed succour to cinema industry that has been, well, shaken and stirred to within an inch of its life over the last nine months.

When the latest Bond blockbuster, No Time to Die, hits the screens in April, the global cinema industry will breathe a collective sigh of relief after a number of high-profile new releases were postponed this year when the world was gripped by what could easily have been the plot of a nail-biting thriller.

Historically, Bond movies have always been crowd-pullers. Global box office receipts for Skyfall, which was released in 2012, for example, totalled $1.2bn (€920m), a record for the franchise. The last in the series, Spectre, brought in $879m (€818.9m). This time around, the big movie studios are banking on No Time to Die being the best performer of them all.

While the cinema business has been written off many times before by the arrival of developments such as VHS/Betamax, the DVD and more recently the streaming services like Netflix, there is still plenty of life left in this old dog.

For the owners and operators of the 79 commercial cinemas in the Republic of Ireland and the 31 in the North, the sight of James Bond saving the world on the big screen couldn't come any sooner. For cinema-goers, meanwhile, it is likely to be the highlight of 2021.

When it comes to cinema attendances, Ireland is clearly a nation that loves the big screen and we have the highest annual cinema admissions per capita in Europe with 3.3 trips per person each year, ahead of France (3.2), Estonia (2.8) and the UK (2.6).

Unlike 2020, 2019 was a spectacular year for cinema in Ireland with admissions exceeding 15 million and box office revenue up by a modest 0.12pc to €117.3m. Meanwhile, the number of new movies released in 2019 rose from 448 in 2018 to 472. December 2019, in particular, was chalked down as one of the best ever.

And then the world went into meltdown in March.

"This year started very strong from a revenue and admissions perspective, however the impact of Covid was felt from mid-March. It caused cinema closures and distributors to move film release dates thereby having an acute impact on the industry and on cinema advertising," says Eoin Wrixon, CEO of Wide Eye Media, which sells advertising and other commercial solutions on behalf of all the cinemas on the island of Ireland.

Globally, cinema advertising is big business. In 2019, for example, it was worth an estimated $4.7bn (€4.24bn). While global box office revenues amounted to a much more substantial $42.5bn (€38.3bn), advertising is still an important part of the revenue mix for cinema operators.

In the Irish market, cinema advertising typically accounts for around 1pc of total media spend in any one year. While this amounted to around €7.5m in 2019, it has taken a battering in 2020. With cinemas back open again - albeit with strict social distancing measures in place- there is a degree of optimism that 2021 will bring better times.

"With the November reopening announcement, we have seen very positive admission numbers and a phased return of advertisers. We're projecting continued improvement aligned with the release of films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Dreamland in time for Christmas and ending the year with a positive outlook," says Wrixon.

Like many other sectors in the economy, however, the last thing it needs is another lockdown in early 2021.

In recent months the industry has collaborated on a number of fronts to woo cinemagoers back, including the launch of a website called cinematogether.ie which aims to inform and reassure them about important safety measures that cinemas have rolled out as well as letting them know about upcoming releases.

"Globally, no Covid cases have been traced to cinema attendance, even in countries that stayed open like Sweden, Taiwan and Japan," claims Wrixon. "This is despite over 100 million visits to cinemas since the pandemic began," he adds.

In the meantime, if the scriptwriters for the next Bond movie are looking for a new plot for their next blockbuster, they might consider thrusting the hero into an eleventh-hour bid to save the world and all its inhabitants from a deadly global pandemic and, while they are at it, an unhinged and corrupt US president. I, for one, would gladly pay to see that.

DUBLIN BIKES NEW SPONSOR

Sky-owned NowTV has taken over as the new sponsor of the successful Dublin Bikes scheme, which is run by Dublin City Council and JCDecaux.

The three-year partnership will see a complete rebrand of the 1,600 bikes, advertising and PR support as well as the launch of a new app. With 55,000 subscribers and 117 stations dotted around the capital, the scheme has been running for 11 years. Previous sponsors include Just Eat and Coca-Cola Zero.

MCCP BAGS GRAND PRIX

The Grand Prix in this year's Research Excellence Awards, which is organised by the Marketing Society and open to member firms, went to Kay McCarthy's MCCP. The brand agency also picked up two other gongs at the online award ceremony. Elsewhere, RED C Research and Core Research both won two awards. Last year's Grand Prix winner, B&A, also picked up an award, while the annual student LePere Award went to Nick Murray from WIT,