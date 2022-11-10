Newstalk owner Bauer Media to buy Cork’s Red FM

The interview took place on the Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM. Photo: Thomas Tatten.

Bauer Media Audio has agreed a deal to buy Cork’s Red FM, whose shareholders include the Irish Times Group.

Its Bauer’s first deal here since buying Communicorp Media, which includes Newstalk, TodayFM, 98FM, Spin 1038 and Spin Southwest in the summer of 2021.

Bauer Media Audio, is already Ireland’s largest commercial radio group. The acquisition of Cork’s Red FM has been agreed subject to regulatory approval.

The addition of Red FM will extend Bauer’s total weekly reach to almost 1.9 million listeners, the company said.

Red FM is Cork’s most popular radio station, with more than 129,000 daily listeners, with shows including The Neil Prendeville Show, More Music with Philip Bourke and Dave Mac’s Drive.

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said: “As a firm believer in the power of sound, Bauer Media Audio is committed to growing the radio and audio sector through investment and innovation. Cork’s Red FM is a much-loved station, and it’s a fantastic addition to the business.”

Bauer Media Audio operates in countries including Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia and Portugal.

The Irish Times Group acquired a stake in Red FM in 2018 when it bought the former Landmark Media group, including the Irish Examiner, that deal included interests in three local radio stations – 75pc in each of WLR and Beat, and 17.6pc in Red FM.