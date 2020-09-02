Newspaper campaign outperforms for public health information

Newspapers were rated best among media channels in delivering public health information on the pandemic to the public

Newspapers were rated best among media channels in delivering public health information on the pandemic to the public, including one Irish project that outperformed other public awareness campaigns in the UK and Ireland.

The public responded best to public health information conveyed in newspaper ad campaigns versus other mediums, according to research conducted by international research company, Research and Analysis of Media (RAM).

The research was commissioned in July 2020 by NewsBrands Ireland, the representative body for Ireland’s national news publishers, who produce sixteen printed newspapers and twelve news websites and mobile apps. It looked at information communicated in government advertisements in relation to Covid.

A campaign here based on full-page public health advertisements outperformed other public awareness campaigns in the UK and Ireland, the research found. Some 77pc of readers recalled the full-page public health advertisements, which would normally expect a recall figure of around 49pc.

Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, “At a time when citizens need access to accurate, reliable, fact-checked information about coronavirus, they continue to look to news publishers and information produced by professional journalists for that information. That editorial environment provides an excellent backdrop to important public health advertising messages and this research proves its effectiveness.”

