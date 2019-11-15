“It’s Your RTE, Save It” is the slogan for a new campaign launched in a desperate bid to get the government to rescue the struggling national broadcaster.

New campaign launched in desperate bid to get government to rescue struggling RTÉ

Siptu, Connect, the NUJ, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions are seeking public and cross-party support for the cash-strapped station as part of a new Save RTE campaign.

And workers will today vote on an emergency motion at the NUJ’s biennial conference calling for a minimum cash injection of €30m to tackle the station’s financial crisis.

It comes after Siptu refused to rule out industrial action if management imposes pay cuts on lower paid workers without agreement.

Montrose workers are braced for a series of cuts worth €60m over three years – half of which will come from staff costs.

Management has tabled a menu of options including a pay freeze and tiered pay cuts.

The NUJ motion condemns the Minister for Communications, Climate Change and Environment’s decision to postpone the introduction of a new licence collection system for five years.

It affirms the union’s "opposition to enforced cuts in wages and terms and condition of employment and to measures undermining the position of vulnerable freelance workers employed across the organisation".

Irish secretary of the NUJ, Séamus Dooley, said Fianna Fáil has a particular responsibility as the party has a confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.

"We are not looking for a hand out, merely demanding that the Government honour its commitment to public service broadcasting and to the Irish people," he said.

"As we enter into negotiations with RTÉ I am conscious that even if every unrealistic cost reduction plan floated by RTÉ management were implemented, the organisation cannot be saved without state intervention."

Sources said the station’s trade union group are set to query figures put forward by management on the deficit.

They will ask why cuts worth an average €20m a year is being sought when last year’s deficit was €13m.

It is also understood that a series of meetings due to be held by director general Dee Forbes with smaller groups of staff have not yet taken place.

General secretary of the NUJ, Michelle Stanistreet, said RTE workers and the Irish people have been let down by their public representatives.

"Their future is in the hands of a government which has shown no willingness to support public service broadcasting and an employer who expects their staff to carry the can for management failure to present a realistic, strategic plan for the organisation," she said.

She said the consequences of a diminished RTE would be the "diminution of Irish culture in all its rich diversity".

Online Editors