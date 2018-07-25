Love Island makes "outstanding contribution" to ITV revenue growth

ITV has reported an 8pc rise in total revenue for the six months to June 30 to £1.8bn (€2bn).

It comes amid a 2pc rise in total ad revenues to £890m, with online ad sales jumping 48pc.

Pre-tax profits for the period grew 2pc to £265m.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall cheered the "strong" results, noting "outstanding contributions" from Love Island and World Cup programming.

"I'm pleased to say that there is a really healthy pipeline of new and returning programmes."

She said that appetite for quality content is growing and that "ITV is well placed to take advantage of this opportunity though its new strategic plan.

"ITV will be more than TV - it will be a structurally sound integrated producer broadcaster where we aim to maintain total viewing and increase total advertising revenue; it will be a growing and profitable content business, which drives returns; and it will create value by developing and nurturing strong direct consumer relationships, where people want to spend money on a range of content and experiences with a really trusted brand.

"We will deliver this strategy by building greater capability in data, analytics and technology as well as developing the great creative and commercial talent ITV already has. Executing the strategy will enable us to continue to deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders."

