Loss of service affecting Instagram users worldwide
A loss of service is affecting Instagram users worldwide.
Users across the world are unable to load their news feed or pictures, they have reported.
Independent website Down Detector, which measures social mentions around a certain topic to track outages across the globe, shows some users reporting issues with the Facebook website throughout the Ireland the UK and parts of mainland Europe and the USA.
While reports are widespread, they don't seem to be affecting all users.
More to follow...
Online Editors