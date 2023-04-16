LinkedIn’s low-key growth is a lesson to the edgy, divisive, loss-making social media giants

Media & Marketing

So far, it has also steered well clear of the data privacy controversies that have plagued its rivals.. Photo: Getty Images

Social media giants' struggles reveal a structural and moral frailty in a world that may well have bid adieu to its halcyon days. Photo: Getty IMages

As a petulant Elon Musk continues to divide opinion on Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg remains fixated on building his Metaverse, it is tempting to write the obituary for social media as we know it.

Massive lay-offs, plunging share prices, revenue declines as both advertisers and users vote with their money and their feet, have all conspired to a reveal a structural and moral frailty within a social media world that may well have bid adieu to its halcyon days.

It may be a slow and lingering death but there is a palpable sense right now that social media’s ultimate demise, if it continues down the path it has taken, might also well be a welcome one.

If there is one bright light in the social media firmament, some will point in the direction of TikTok, the short-form video platform that continues to hog the headlines. Others will point towards LinkedIn, the somewhat enigmatic social platform for professionals and companies that continues to grow its business, most of the time under the radar.

Social media giants' struggles reveal a structural and moral frailty in a world that may well have bid adieu to its halcyon days. Photo: Getty IMages

A hybrid social networking and media platform, LinkedIn is the antithesis of Twitter and Facebook. An oasis of tranquillity in a blistering desert of discord, shouty trolls, spammers and state-backed spreaders of disinformation and misinformation, LinkedIn has managed to remain a politics-free zone. So far, it has also steered well clear of the data privacy controversies that have plagued its rivals.

LinkedIn’s quiet and conservative ascent since then has been viewed with envy by its competitors and as a text-book case for companies looking to survive and thrive in a hugely competitive digital world.

As it prepares to celebrate its 20th birthday in May, LinkedIn now has over 850 million members worldwide – two million of whom are in Ireland. Last year, global revenues grew by 26pc to $14.4bn (€13bn) and are heading towards $16bn by 2024, according to some analysts.

As we have seen with the many problems facing Twitter recently, the success or failure of any social network – or indeed any online business model – ultimately depends on how much value the target audience places on the offering and whether or not this can be successfully monetised.

LinkedIn’s success to date has demonstrated that this is possible.

Ad revenue grew from $1.75bn in 2017 to $4.4bn in 2022

While LinkedIn’s basic subscription tier is free, analysts estimate that it managed to generate around $5bn in 2022 from premium subscribers, a feat its rivals can only dream of.

But it is the advertising market where LinkedIn has been slowly making the most waves.

Advertising revenue in 2017, for example, amounted to around $1.75bn, according to analysts. This grew to $4.4bn in 2022 and is forecast to grow to $5bn this year and to $7.7bn by 2026.

At a time when many advertisers remain wary of Twitter and may have historically overinvested in other platforms, LinkedIn and TikTok appear to be the main beneficiaries. For now anyway.

Of course, LinkedIn is not without its own shortcomings.

So far, it has also steered well clear of the data privacy controversies that have plagued its rivals.. Photo: Getty Images

Apart from annoying invitations to connect with sales reps trying to sell industrial LED lights, digital marketers from India offering to SEO your website to within an inch of its life and recruitment agencies looking to hire you, it can seem somewhat dull and boring when compared to the impulse-driven edginess of Twitter or the mindless mundanity of Facebook.

For some, LinkedIn can also feel slightly intimidating, for others it has zero relevance to them. But that’s the nature of social media and its ability to fire up aspiration, resentment and indifference in varying quantities.

For those of us tired of endlessly doom-scrolling on Twitter or Telegram, dull and boring is much more appealing than divisive, dangerous and dishonest, but I will hold off for another while on finishing the obituary for social media.

Supporting Pieta

Droga5 Dublin has rolled out a new advertising campaign in support of Darkness into Light, the annual Pieta House fundraising initiative which is sponsored by Electric Ireland.

Now in its 11th year, the event will take place on Saturday May 6 around the country. Since it was first held in 2009, the event has raised over €36m for Pieta House’s suicide prevention services as well as providing support to those impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Carty’s bacon bonus

The Athlone-based Oliver Carty & Family has won the 2023 Love Irish Food Brand Development Award, picking up a prize worth €150,000 in advertising services in the process. The award is run in partnership with the OOH firm Global and advertising agencies Owens DDB and The Marketing Network. A producer of pork and bacon products, it is headed up by Ted Carty, while Connaghty Rugby fly-half Jack Carty is marketing manager.

​