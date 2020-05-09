Liberty set for £800m boost from recapitalisation of Virgin Media Ireland

Liberty Global, a US multinational telecommunications company, is expected to receive £800m (€916m) from the recapitalisation of its Virgin Media Ireland business.

News of a proposed recapitalisation follows a deal between Liberty Global and the Spanish telecoms company Telefónica, which combines their British operations in a £31.4bn agreement.

Under the agreement, announced on Thursday, both will have equal ownership of O2, the largest mobile network in the UK, and of Virgin Media, the UK’s second-largest broadband network.

A statement issued following the merger said the transaction would include a series of recapitalisation financings before closing to reach the joint venture’s target net leverage of around £18bn of long-term debt. Net new proceeds from the recapitalisations are targeted to be about £6bn.

After taking into account the recapitalisations, Telefónica is expected to receive £5.7bn in total proceeds from the transaction.

Liberty Global is expected to receive “£1.4bn in total, including approximately £800m from the recapitalisation” of Virgin Media Ireland.

The statement reiterated that Virgin Media Ireland was not part of the deal and would remain under the control of Liberty Global, which is headed by John Malone. It is understood that Liberty Global aims to carry out the recapitalisation of Virgin Media Ireland at the appropriate time. Liberty Global has a net debt equivalent of four to five times annualised operating free cash flow.

“There will be no impact to the day-to-day operations of Virgin Media Ireland. Liberty Global will continue to ensure we have the support, investment and financial firepower to be a major competitive force in Ireland,” said a spokeswoman from Virgin Media Ireland.

Irish Independent