Less than 20pc of people encouraged to engage with brand content using celebrities

Fewer than one in five Irish people say they would be encouraged to engage with a brand’s content if it included influencers or celebrities, according to a survey from social media marketing and analytics group Sprout Social.

The research was carried out prior to Instagram's announcement this week that it is to hide the number of 'likes' visible for individual posts on the social media platform in Ireland.

Meanwhile, brands that entertain their followers on social media are most likely to engage Irish consumers, according to the survey of just over 500 people.

Around 58pc consumers said they were most likely to engage with posts they found entertaining, with 51pc saying they were likely to engage with posts that offered discounts

Gerard Murnaghan, manager and VP of Sprout Social EMEA, said: "Marketers need to go beyond simply publishing; they must invest in building deep connections with their consumers to realise the biggest payoffs."

This comes at a time when just over three in four Irish consumers 'like' or 'follow' at least one brand on social media, according to the research.

However, while around two thirds of consumers want to connect with brands on a social media channel, it can be a difficult landscape for businesses.

Nearly two-thirds (61pc) of respondents would unfollow a brand on social because of poor customer service, and more than half (51pc) would do the same if they felt they were being ignored.

