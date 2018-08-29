Kieran Mulvey appointed to the board of INM

Well-known labour relations expert Kieran Mulvey has been appointed as a non-executive director of Independent News and Media, with effect from today.

He was nominated to the board by Denis O’Brien, INM’s largest shareholder, and therefore will not be considered an independent non-executive.

Mr Mulvey was director general of the Workplace Relations Commission, and was formerly chief executive of the Labour Relations Commission, for over 25 years until his retirement in 2016.

He has served on a number of public and private sector boards, including the governing boards of University College Dublin, the Independent Radio and Television Commission and the National Economic and Social Council.

He is currently a director of Dublin City University DAC, chairman of Adare Human Resources, chairman of Sport Ireland and Trustee/Treasurer of the registered charity, the International Foundation for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders. Mr Mulvey does not hold, and has not in the past five years held, a directorship in any other publicly quoted company.

As INM’s biggest shareholder Denis O’Brien at one point had three nominee directors on the board, including INM’s former chairman Leslie Buckley, businesswoman Lucy Gaffney and financier Paul Connolly. However, since the resignation of Paul Connolly last May, there hasn’t been an O’Brien nominee on the board.

INM is also currently seeking a further candidate for appointment as an independent non-executive director, to comply with corporate governance standards. The company said it hopes to make a further announcement in this regard in the coming months.

Mr Mulvey’s appointment was announced by INM chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

"I would like to welcome Kieran to the INM Board. His wide-ranging industrial relations and business experience will add significantly to the calibre of our Board as we face up to the many challenges that lie ahead," Mr MacLennan said.

Online Editors