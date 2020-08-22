Jon Ihle appointed Deputy Business Editor

Jon Ihle has been appointed deputy business editor at the Irish Independent.

Mr Ihle has been head of communications at Goodbody in Dublin for the last six years and has extensive experience in business journalism.

He was previously markets editor at the 'Sunday Business Post' until 2014, and before that was deputy business editor and business correspondent at the 'Sunday Tribune' from 2007.

Irish Independent Business Editor Donal O'Donovan said Jon will bring his exceptional markets knowledge and insight to the benefit of readers of the Irish Independent online and in print.

"We are delighted to wel­come Jon as a colleague on the business team where he will help further expand our agenda-setting coverage of business and finance at a time when companies, households and policymakers desperately need to understand the unprece­dented effects of the Covid pandemic," he said.

