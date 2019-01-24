Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said he will raise the issue of high fees paid to RTÉ stars with Director General of the broadcaster, Dee Forbes.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said he will raise the issue of high fees paid to RTÉ stars with Director General of the broadcaster, Dee Forbes.

Issue of high fees paid to RTE stars to be raised with Director General Dee Forbes

Mr Bruton told the Dáil a “balance must be struck” when it comes to fees paid to presenters at the State broadcaster, but pointed out that RTÉ has indicated it will work to further reduce large pay packets.

RTÉ released its latest salary figures for the top ten earners last December outlining the earnings of its top ten highest paid presenters in 2016.

It showed Ryan Tubridy, host of The Late Late Show and weekday Radio 1 programme, topping the list with €495,000.

Also included in the list of top earners was Ray D’Arcy who earned €450,000 in 2016; Joe Duffy who earned €389,964. RTÉ Radio One presenters Seán O’Rourke (€308,964) and Marian Finucane (€300,617).

The broadcaster said at the time that the figures represented a 32pc reduction in fees paid to top earners compared to 2008, following through on a commitment to reduce fees by 30pc.

Mr Bruton said the issue of money paid to presenters is an operational matter for RTÉ and that the broadcaster will say “some of these top performers are key to generating advertising revenue and from its point of view they generate an important access to audiences and to commercial revenue”.

Pressed by Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley on whether RTÉ had proposed a pay cap following proposals to introduce a cap in the BBC Mr Bruton said:

“It [RTÉ] has indicated its existing record in bringing down those salary levels but its intention also to see that occur further. I will certainly raise the concern of the Deputy when I meet RTÉ. There is a balance to be struck here.”

Online Editors