Isle you need is Love: ITV reality show beats advertising revenue expectations

ITV's hit dating show Love Island was watched by 6 million fans every night on TVs, tablets and smartphones, helping the British broadcaster beat advertising revenue expectations and rise to the top of the FTSE leaderboard on Wednesday.

ITV's hit dating show Love Island was watched by 6 million fans every night on TVs, tablets and smartphones, helping the British broadcaster beat advertising revenue expectations and rise to the top of the FTSE leaderboard on Wednesday.

The show, which ITV said will gain a winter edition next year, returned to screens in the final month of the company's first half and limited the decline in ad revenue to 5pc for the period, shy of its prediction of a 6pc decline.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said the political environment in Britain, with Brexit still unresolved, was continuing to dampen ad demand.

"The economic uncertainty, and the fact it had been prolonged, has definitely affected our clients," she said.

"In Q2, we've seen a tick-up as a result of having a big show like Love Island. Whenever you have a big programme it attracts people to spend money around that show, and we've seen that both on linear and on VOD (video on demand)."

Ms McCall said ITV was performing well across its schedules, but Love Island was notable, however, for the success of its sponsorships and tie-ups beyond the traditional 30-second spot.

"We've made an incremental £8m (€8.9m) from Love Island this year compared to last year," she revealed.

Reuters