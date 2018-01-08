Irish woman Samantha Barry announced as editor-in-chief of Conde Nast's Glamour

Conde Nast has named Irish woman Samantha Barry as the new editor-in-chief of Glamour.

One of the biggest fashion and beauty media brands in the world, Glamour attracts more than 15 million consumers across social, 10 million in print, and 7 million digital each month.

Barry, from Cork, is the eight editor to assume the role which will see her oversee all content development, production and consumer experiences for Glamour's digital, social, video and print platforms. She previously served as executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide, where she led the social teams across all CNN bureaus and developed strategy for editorial teams working across publishing, news-gathering, digital and TV.

“Sam is Glamour’s first digital-native editor which is to say she arrives from the future rather than the past,” said Anna Wintour, artistic director of Conde Nast. “As an editor she has led all manner of news coverage from the 2016 Presidential election and the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting to the love story voicemails and the 2018 New Years Eve festivities. Sam understands social media as a tool for storytelling and reporting; a way to support social conversation and the ever changing contours of what’s cool.

"Sam is fearless like so many leaders of the moment and has both a reverence for Glamour’s history and a crystal clear view of its future in the digital environment.” Speaking about her new role, Barry added, “I am as humbled by Glamour’s past as I am excited about Glamour’s future.

“I could not be more proud to take the reigns of an iconic women’s brand at this pivotal moment for all women’s voices. For me, Glamour is the home of strong storytellers, insightful journalism, beauty and fashion. I look forward to building on the brand’s success, and sharing Glamour with audiences everywhere.” While at CNN, Barry spearheaded CNN's 2016 Election coverage across social platforms, which received the first ever Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in social media and a Webby Award recognizing the same 2016 campaign work.

Barry kick started her career, after a degree in English and a Masters in Journalism from DCU, as a reporter with a late-night internship at 2Fm followed by roles as a reporter and producer on RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

She also reported on breaking news with Newstalk before spending 18 months in Papau New Guinea with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

After joining BBC World News, Barry then travelled and worked in many different countries as a social media producer and a journalist – using platforms as a tool for news gathering and audience building. She has also worked as a social media and technology trainer for the U.S. State Department, the United States Institute of Peace and Internews and she is a 2016 fellow of Columbia University School's prestigious Sulzberger executive program and is a guest lecturer at Yale.

Her new role begins on January 15. Read more: 'The beating heart of the newsroom' - Meet the Irish woman behind CNN's social team

