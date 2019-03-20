Irish woman Anne-Marie Tomchak appointed as digital director at British Vogue

A veteran of both the RTE and BBC newsrooms, Anne-Marie has most recently held the role of UK editor-in-chief at Mashable.

As part of the newly created position, the Irish woman will be responsible for the editorial output across all British Vogue online platforms.

"I am thrilled to be joining the British Vogue team at such an exciting time," she said.

Samantha Barry and Anne Marie Tomchak Photo: John Phillips

"The magazine appeals to a global audience with inclusivity at its core. I look forward to leading the next phase of creative content creation across its digital channels."

Anne-Marie will report to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Condé Nast Britain’s Chief Digital Officer, Simon Gresham Jones.

"Anne-Marie brings extensive digital expertise to the newly created role of Digital Director at British Vogue. Her role will be pivotal in ensuring British Vogue remains at the forefront of engaging and diverse digital content," said Mr Enninful.

Anne-Marie comes from a family of well known musicians: her cousin is Una Healy of The Saturdays and her uncle is country-music legend Declan Nerney.

Her news follows the appointment of fellow Irishwoman Samantha Barry as the editor-in-chief of Glamour in January 2018, hired by Condé Nast to take over the top editorial role at the iconic fashion and beauty media brand.

The Ballincollig native is the eight editor to assume the role which sees her oversee all content development, production and consumer experiences for Glamour's digital, social, video and print platforms.

