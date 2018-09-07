Irish journalist becomes Bloomberg boss, running London bureau

Irish journalist Neil Callanan has been appointed as London bureau chief of Bloomberg.

Irish journalist Neil Callanan has been appointed as London bureau chief of Bloomberg.

The role will see Callanan jointly manage 450 people at the newswire’s London office.

Bloomberg is one of the few profitable international media companies, making the bulk of its money from financial news and data delivered through its customised terminals.

From Cork, Callanan spent almost a decade working as a business journalist in Irish newspapers, specialising in coverage of the property sector.

He worked for four years at The Sunday Business Post before moving to the The Sunday Tribune, where he became the paper’s business editor.

In 2011, he joined Bloomberg as a real estate reporter, rising to become a team leader on Bloomberg’s Emea real estate, investing and financial regulation desk.

The London bureau is seen as one of Bloomberg’s most important global offices.

A DCU graduate, Callanan has a keen interest in American football, both as a former player in Ireland and as a fan of the US NFL team, the Detroit Lions.

Online Editors