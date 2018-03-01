Irish Examiner decide not to publish paper amid severe weather warnings

According to the paper's deputy editor Tony Leen, the group will not be printing an issue of the Irish Examiner or 'sister paper' Cork Evening Echo on Friday, March 2.

"There was an edition of Irish Examiner missed in 1897 apparently. In 1922, a few anti-Treaty boys tried to break up the press but paper still came out," Leen tweeted.

The daily national is primarily circulated in the Munster region but it is available across Ireland.