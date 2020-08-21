Irish agency pulls on the jersey with augmented reality

Kitted out: Sam Ker, Ji So-Yun and Magdalen Eriksson of Chelsea FC Women modelling the new strip with Three sponsorship

An Irish advertising agency's global augmented reality campaign for Chelsea Football Club is expected to attract tens of millions of views, executives said.

Boys+Girls, a Dublin-based agency, worked on the campaign for the UK mobile network Three, which is a shirt sponsor for the London-based Premier League team.

The agency has created what it says is the world's first "virtual jersey launch" involving the development of an augmented reality (AR) jersey "that all fans can try on".

Augmented reality, sometimes called 'mixed reality', differs from virtual reality in that it allows you to superimpose digital images or characters in real photographs or videos.

The Irish-devised campaign mimics some of the features of augmented reality. It involves a user taking an upper-body selfie photo and sending it to a specific number using WhatsApp. A return message is then received showing the user in the new Chelsea strip.

While augmented reality often requires advanced depth sensors for accuracy, the Boys+Girls campaign is set up to be able to use normal smartphones.

The campaign is being promoted across the Instagram and Twitter social media channels of Three and Chelsea's social channels, with a combined 36m followers.

Shirt launches are big business in global football with sales amounting to millions of pounds around the world for Premier League clubs. Chelsea is consistently ranked as one of the world's top 10 biggest teams by revenue and value, according to measurement tables from Forbes and others.

"We've worked successfully with Three Ireland for many years and are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Three to include the UK and the activation of this main title sponsorship of Chelsea FC," said Pat Stephenson, founder of Boys+Girls.

He said that the agency has also "developed a unique co-branded identity for the global sponsorship that works across everything from stadium advertising, LEDs, web and social".

Three UK announced its title sponsorship of Chelsea FC in January. The brand will be the principal shirt sponsor for the Premier League football club for the next three years.

