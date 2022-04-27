Ireland should do more to protect media and human rights groups from law suits, EU commissioner says

The EU has called on Ireland to align defamation law here with new EU rules aiming to stop abuses of the legal system and so called libel tourism, the bloc has said.

Under a draft EU law published Wednesday, Irish courts would have to throw out legal actions dubbed ‘strategic lawsuits against public participation’ (SLAPPs) that are taken by claimants in another country, or in cases that have “cross border implications”. The EU move is aimed at protecting the rights of media and human rights defenders to publish information in the public interest.

Commission vice-president Vera Jourova said Ireland still has time to amend its anti-SLAPP plans to take account of the EU’s changes.

“I believe we will be able to convince states to take action, and also those which started already to prepare their laws, to fine tune the national laws with our recommendation. There is still time to do that,” she said.

Ireland is one of four EU countries - along with Lithuania, Malta and Denmark - to look at introducing anti-SLAPP measures in domestic law.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee was given the green light by cabinet last month to amend the 2009 defamation act, following a review.

Neville Cox, professor of law at Trinity College Dublin and co-author of a recently published book on defamation law in Ireland, said the EU proposal will put “time pressure” on the minister to publish a bill.

The test of the new Irish law will be whether it seeks to abolish juries in defamation cases and how it deals with the constitutional right to a good name.

Professor Cox said there is “no way a jury could decide” on what constitutes an ‘abusive’ or ‘vexatious’ lawsuit. "It would be far too complex.”

He said any cases struck down under potential EU or Irish laws will still be able to appeal.

“Presumably, defendants will still be under pressure to settle,” he said.

The EU rules target London, which is a major destination for people seeking to sue journalist for defamation, and seek to root out EU states that try libel cases under criminal law.

Ms Jourova name checked Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s recently settled suit against journalist Catherine Belton over claims in her best-selling book, Putin’s People.

Murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia also faced the threat of libel action in the UK before she was killed.

“This law should discourage everybody to go to London for such remedy,” Ms Jourova said.

“With [the] UK, we will have to discuss how to have better guarantees that the abusive litigations will not continue on UK territory, turning against the European Union journalists and human rights defenders.”

The EU wants national courts to dismiss cross-border defamation cases that are “manifestly unfounded”.

Under the rules - which have yet to be approved by MEPs and governments - claimants that bring SLAPPs against journalists or human rights groups will have to prove they are not unfounded and bear all the legal costs of any case.

Courts should impose “dissuasive” penalties on abusive lawsuits and refuse to recognise similar judgments handed down to EU residents in countries outside the bloc, the rules say.

Journalists and human rights campaigners that are hit with abusive defamation suits can make claims for damages.

Separately, the bloc is recommending governments to provide the same safeguards for domestic defamation suits, although it is not a legal requirement.