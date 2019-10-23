INM to close Citywest print plant with loss of more than 80 jobs

Independent News & Media is to close its printing plant at Citywest in Dublin early next year.

In an internal staff message, the company, which was bought earlier this year by Belgian headquartered Mediahuis, said the decision to shut the plant had been made in light of a continuing decline in circulation and advertising revenues, combined with higher than expected numbers applying for a Voluntary Severance scheme announced earlier this month.

More than 80 jobs would be lost under the proposal.

Independent News & Media publishes titles including the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and the Herald.

At the start of October management at Independent News & Media Group Limited had looked to cut 20 to 25 jobs at Citywest through a Voluntary Severance programme as part of a plan to move to a single printing shift.

Since then, almost two thirds of staff at Citywest have applied for Voluntary Severance under the scheme, far in excess of the numbers expected, the company said.

“With this in mind and coupled with the continued decline in circulation and advertising revenues we have decided with regret that we should instead move to a controlled closure of the Citywest printing plant in early 2020,” staff were told today.

“We fully appreciate the impact of the decision to close the printing plant on the staff who have not applied for Voluntary Redundancy and we now intend to enter into immediate discussions with these staff and their representatives,” the company said.

It had been reported earlier this year that INM’s board was in talks to shut the Citywest plant, and to outsource printing of its newspapers to the ‘Irish Times’ but that plan had been sidelined – initially - following the takeover of INM by Mediahuis over the summer.

SIPTU Organiser, Martin Mannion, said: “The closure of this plant is a massive blow to the workers and the wider print industry in Ireland. It is deeply disappointing that a profitable company has made such a decision which affects the entire workforce of nearly 80 people.”

He added: “In talks with management our priority will be attempting to ensure that a compulsory redundancy situation is avoided. This will include discussing the potential for the continued operation of the facility and the possibility of agreeing a redundancy package that will help protect the financial future of the affected workers.”

Online Editors