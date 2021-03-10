INM owner invests in artificial intelligence coaching start-up

Mediahuis Ventures, the venture capital arm of Independent News & Media owner Mediahuis, is investing in artificial intelligence coaching start-up Bunch.

Along with investment partners M13 and Atlantic Labs, Mediahuis will inject €1m into Bunch to help improve international growth plans for its new AI leadership coaching product, an iPhone app.

The app is used by millennial managers to get personalised, two-minute daily coaching, according to a statement from Mediahuis.

New York and Berlin-based Bunch launched the app last November.

Already almost 20,000 people are using the app, which is growing 7pc week-on-week.

The app takes into account users’ leadership style, the challenges they’re facing with their team, and the skills they want to build.

It has been designed by an in-house team of psychologists and coaches. In addition, Bunch has collaborated with best-selling authors and entrepreneurs such as Nir Eyal (author of ‘Hooked’), Jeff Haden (‘The Motivation Myth’), and Rand Fishkin (founder of Moz and Sparktoro) for learning opportunities.

The start-up serves managers, as well as team members from companies like Slack, TikTok, PayPal, N26, Tier and many others.

About 40pc of its user base is in the United States, 16pc is in the European Union and the rest are based in India, Africa and South America.

Paul Verwilt, chief operating officer at Mediahuis, said: “Bunch focuses in a unique way on young professionals who are often taking their first managerial steps and helps them develop their managerial skills in a casual manner.”

“The relevant and personalised content, combined with the low time investment, has ensured that Bunch has become part of thousands of managers' daily routine.”

Mediahuis Ventures, responsible for the development of the group's venture capital activities, aims to further broaden Mediahuis' development potential by focusing on new growth markets and business models.

Mediahuis, which is headed by CEO Gert Ysebaert (pictured), generated a profit of just under €60m last year and cut debt, despite the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Online Editors