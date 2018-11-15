INM journalists scoop six awards at 2018 Newsbrands Ireland Journalism event

Coverage of the tracker mortgage scandal and extensive reports of the homeless crisis have put Irish Independent journalists on top at this year's Newsbrands Ireland Journalism awards.

Journalists at Independent News & Media have won a total of six awards across 27 categories at the annual awards ceremony in the Mansion House.

Amy Molloy, Independent.ie, Young Journalist winner, with Jason O'Brien, Independent.ie editor at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Award-winning journalist Charlie Weston won the Campaigning Journalism award for his in-depth coverage on the tracker-mortgage scandal, which is set to cost the banks more than €1bn.

Independent.ie reporter Amy Molloy was exalted as Young Journalist of the year for putting the spotlight on slum landlords.

From left to right are David Courtney, INM Head of Sport, Vincent Hogan, Irish Independent, Sports Story of the Year and Sports writer Broadsheet winner and Shane Scanlon, Sports Editor Irish Independent, at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Her vigorous research and ground-breaking investigations took her readers into the lives of those living in deplorable conditions within the capital.

Sunday Independent reporters Maeve Sheehan, Mark O'Regan and Wayne O'Connor were awarded with the Investigation Journalism prize for their meticulous, time-consuming investigation on nursing home fees.

From left to right are Amy Molloy, Independent.ie, Young Journalist winner; Vincent Hogan, Irish Independent Sports Story of the Year and Sports writer Broadsheet; and Charlie Weston, Irish Independent, Campaigning Journalism winner at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

It came as no surprise that Barry Egan of the Sunday Independent won Showbiz Journalist of the year for his dynamic feature writing on celebrities, including on his late friend Dolores O'Riordan.

The Sports Story of the Year award went to the Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan for his grippingly candid interview on Sonya O'Sullivan.

Not only that, but Mr Hogan also bagged the title of Sports Writer (Broadsheet) journalist of the year.

