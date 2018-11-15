INM journalists scoop seven awards at 2018 Newsbrands Ireland Journalism event

Coverage of the tracker mortgage scandal and extensive reports of the homeless crisis have put Irish Independent journalists on top at this year's Newsbrands Ireland Journalism awards.

Journalists at Independent News & Media have won a total of seven awards across 27 categories at the annual awards ceremony in the Mansion House.

Award-winning journalist Charlie Weston won the Campaigning Journalism award for his in-depth coverage on the tracker-mortgage scandal, which is set to cost the banks more than €1bn.

Independent.ie reporter Amy Molloy was exalted as Young Journalist of the year for putting the spotlight on slum landlords.

Her vigorous research and ground-breaking investigations took her readers into the lives of those living in deplorable conditions within the capital.

Sunday Independent reporters Maeve Sheehan, Mark O'Regan and Wayne O'Connor were awarded with the Investigation Journalism prize for their meticulous, time-consuming investigation on nursing home fees.

It came as no surprise that Barry Egan of the Sunday Independent won Showbiz Journalist of the year for his dynamic feature writing on celebrities, including on his late friend Dolores O'Riordan.

The Sports Story of the Year award went to the Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan for his grippingly candid interview on Sonya O'Sullivan.

Not only that, but Mr Hogan also bagged the title of Sports Writer (Broadsheet) journalist of the year.

The Irish Daily Star's Michael O'Toole also won Crime Story of the Year for bringing to light the letter that killer dad Alan Hawe wrote before he murdered his wife and sons.

Online Editors