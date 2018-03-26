INM inform Stock Exchange of ODCE probe

INM, the country's largest media group and publisher of the Irish Independent and Independent.ie, has issued a statement to the Stock Exchange confirming the decision by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement to seek High Court inspectors to investigate the affairs of the company.

It follows Saturday’s announcement from the company that it had received notice from the Director of Corporate Enforcement of his intention to apply to the High Court of Ireland under section 748 of the Companies Act 2014 for the appointment of inspectors to investigate the affairs of the company.

In its statement this morning, INM said that the company has been informed that the Director will make an application to the Court for the Appointment on 16 April 2018. Read more: Stakes sky-high for all parties as ODCE seeks High Court inspectors to probe INM "Under section 748 of the Companies Act 2014, the Court may appoint an inspector to investigate the affairs of a company, and to report on those affairs to the Court, if the Court is satisfied that there are circumstances suggesting that the affairs of the Company have been conducted in an unlawful manner or on certain other specified grounds."

"The Board of INM is taking legal advice as to whether the Court would have sufficient grounds to make the Appointment." "The Board and the Company's management remain fully focused on the business and ensuring that the day-to-day operations are conducted as normal. However, the Appointment, if made, could result in the Company incurring material costs."

INM went on to say that further announcements on the matter would be made in due course, as appropriate. Shares in the company were trading 8pc lower this morning on the Irish Stock Exchange.

