INM executive Andrew McDermott (47) laid to rest in Dublin

The funeral took place yesterday of Andrew McDermott, one of INM's brightest and most highly regarded executives, who died on Wednesday.

The sudden and unexpected passing of Andrew at the young age of 47, has deeply affected his colleagues at INM, particularly those in the Sunday World and the advertising department.

Andrew, from Dundrum, was not only one of the great professionals in the organisation but a hugely popular figure. But his loss will be felt most acutely by his beloved wife Lorna and three young children, Kitty, Ed and Finn, and his family and closest friends. Andrew joined the Sunday World in 2008 and was an integral figure in an award-winning team that blazed a trail in a hugely competitive industry.

Before joining the newspaper industry, Andrew cut his teeth with the high-profile McConnell's advertising agency and Carlton Advertising. In recent times, Andrew became part of Independent News & Media's advertising hub, selling into all INM titles including the Sunday Independent. He was elevated to group agency sales manager in late 2015, a position which he held until his untimely death.

Hundreds attended his funeral service at the Church of the Holy Cross in Dundrum to pay their respects. His close friend and colleague Mairead Kearns said: "I can't articulate how we are feeling. We are completely numb.

"He was the ultimate professional from start to finish and always went over and above what was asked of him. "Ultimately, there is now a huge hole in our lives. He was one of my best friends as well as a brilliant professional. Quite simply, he was the nicest man you could ever meet."

Tributes also came from the broader advertising industry in Ireland who attended the obsequies yesterday.

Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director of IPG Media Brands Ireland said: "You always looked forward to meeting Andrew as you always left him feeling better. Andrew was a true gentleman, funny beyond belief and always managed to make time for everyone and listen to them.

"He was fantastic at his job and his good humour and charm should not hide the fact of how brilliant he was. Every time we met, he spoke about Lorna with such affection and love it was uplifting," Alan Cox, CEO of Core Media said: "Andrew was a special guy with a big heart - always thoughtful, always warm, always generous. He had a sparkling intellect, brimming with views and opinion.

"I loved being in his company. Andrew made a wonderful contribution to our industry and the lives of so many. It's impossible to accept that he's gone." Also among the attendance at the funeral service yesterday was Tim Griffiths, managing director of OMD Ireland, who said: "Andrew was one of those rare, special people who, whenever you were in his company, always left you with a smile on your face and feeling better about yourself. His precious sense of humour was ever-present, always good-natured, cheering up all around him with his witty observations. He was so proud and loving of his family. He was a gentleman to do business with and a gentleman that I, like many others, was proud to call a friend."

Emma O'Doherty, chief planning officer of Mindshare Ireland, added: "Andrew was one of a kind - a person working in the ever-competitive and increasingly stressful advertising business who always made time to talk, to laugh, to lighten the load. "He encouraged and enjoyed all the people around him. Having Andrew as a colleague and friend for over 20 years is one of the best things life has given me." As well as Lorna and his beloved children, Andrew is mourned by his father David, sister Ruth and brothers Barry, Peter, David and Robert and his mother-in-law Moira as well as a wide circle of family, friends and colleagues.

Sunday Independent