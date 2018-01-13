INM Editor-in-Chief appointed to EU expert group to tackle 'fake news'

THE group Editor-in-Chief of Independent News & Media, Stephen Rae, has been appointed to the European Commission's high level expert group which will examine the issue of 'fake news'.

THE group Editor-in-Chief of Independent News & Media, Stephen Rae, has been appointed to the European Commission's high level expert group which will examine the issue of 'fake news'.

The group has been established to advise the European Commission on all issues in relation to the spread of false information across traditional and social media, and on how to cope with its social and political consequences.

Mr Rae was invited to join the Group by the Director General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology, Roberto Viola. The group's first meeting will take place in Brussels next Monday.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Rae said: "We have seen the widespread damage that can be done by the wilful dissemination of false information on social media platforms. "I look forward to meeting and exchanging views with my colleagues on the expert group as we advise the European Commission on dealing with this complex challenge, which has major social and political consequences for citizens."

Online Editors