Independent News & Media's (INM) group digital editor Fionnuala O'Leary is to step down from her role with the company at the end of March.

INM digital editor set to strike out with startup

She is leaving INM to concentrate on a startup business.

Ms O'Leary has spent five years as one of INM's most senior editors, spearheading a rapid expansion of the group's flagship digital news platform Independent.ie along with a range of other INM digital editorial products. Her tenure saw a threefold increase in online readers and a huge scaling up in INM's output of award-winning, digital-first, content.

INM Group editor-in-chief Stephen Rae said: "Fionnuala is one of Europe's leading digital media strategists. She will be sorely missed at INM where she has championed online thought and helped transform our newsroom into a digital powerhouse. "We wish her the very best with this exciting new chapter and look forward to seeing Fionnuala scale the new business," Mr Rae said.

During her time leading the online editorial team, traffic to the website and mobile products increased from an average of four million unique users each month in early 2013 to a current average of 12 million unique users per month. Meanwhile, page impressions across the digital publishing platform have grown more than 330pc.

Before taking on her current role, Ms O'Leary had held senior editorial roles with INM.

Irish Independent