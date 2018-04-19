INM could face 'incurring material costs' in relation to ODCE and DPC investigations

The new chairman also said that, in light of the uncertainty introduced by the ODCE’s application to appoint inspectors to investigate the affairs of the company, the board has opted not to proceed with a planned capital reduction proposal.

That long planned move would have cleared the way for a resumption of dividend payments to shareholders.

The report notes that INM’s 2018 annual general meeting (AGM) will be held at 11am on May 18 in the Westbury Hotel, in Dublin.