THE chairman of INM, the publisher of titles including Independent.ie, the 'Irish Independent' and 'The Sunday Independent', said the impending takoever of the group by Belgian-Dutch firm Mediahuis will be good for the Irish company and for Ireland.

INM chairman: Impending takeover by Mediahuis will be good for firm and Ireland

At an extraordinary general meeting at a hotel beside Dublin Airport this morning, chairman Murdoch MacLennan said he had "every faith" in Mediahuis.

The €145m takeover deal was all but finalised this morning at the meeting, which was also attended by INM chief executive Michael Doorly.

Shareholders endorsed a number of resolutions sanctioning the takeover.

The deal has already received the go-ahead from the Competiton and Consumer Protection Commission, but still requires ministerial and court approval.

Mr MacLennan said Mediahuis has the "experience, expertise and skills" to accelerate development of INM.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Doorly said that the takeover marks "the end of an era".

"It's a sad day for a lot of shareholders," he added.

"It's the start of a new beginning and we're excited by it," he also said.

There was a sparse shareholder turnout at the meeting. One shareholder decried the sale price, describing it as "catastrophic".

Mediahuis had previously acquired shares in INM held separately by billionaires Denis O'Brien and Dermot Desmond.

Online Editors