INM appoints media executive Kate Marsh as an independent director

Independent News and Media (INM) has appointed UK based media executive Kate Marsh as an independent non-executive director of the company, with immediate effect.

Previously, Ms March was executive vice president for Western Europe at Sony Pictures Television, and before that she held various roles at Sky, GroupM and the BBC – which she originally joined as a journalist.

She has served at board level for Sony Pictures Entertainment regional companies, Plato Media Ltd (home of the pre-school kids app Hopster) and has been a committee member of the UK’s Commercial Broadcasters Association, representing industry to the British government, INM said.

The chairman of INM, Murdoch MacLennan, said: “I would like to welcome Kate to the INM Board. Her range of experience will add significantly to our Board as we focus on delivery of our corporate strategy.”

INM had been under pressure to strengthen its board following a number of departures last year. Long time directors Leslie Buckley, Paul Connolly and Terry Buckley all stood down from the board last year.

Four new non-executive directors - John Bateson, Fionnuala Duggan, Murdoch MacLennan and Seamus Taaffe - were elected last March, and labour relations expert Kieran Mulvey was appointed as a non-executive director last summer. But the company had said it would boost its quota of independent non-executives – who are unconnected to the company or its shareholders.

