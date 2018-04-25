Independent.ie ranks among world's top media brands for Facebook engagement

Independent.ie's official Facebook page has ranked among the world's top media brands for engagement.

According to a year-long analysis by Indivigital, a leading marketing and tech review website, Independent.ie ranked fifth for the best average engagement rate in the world.

The analysis took place between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. The team analysed 53,962 Facebook posts made by 64 of the world's top news brands across 14 countries. Independent.ie ranked with an average 0.27pc engagement rate. The average rate is calculated by dividing the total engagements on Facebook (likes, comments, shares and reactions) by total page likes.

The Hill, a US-based political news website, had the best average engagement rate over the time frame analysed with an average rate of 0.39pc. Vox and Buzzfeed were second and third respectively, while CBS News came in fourth on the list.

Independent.ie was the only Irish publication to feature in the top 10 brands and beat other globally-recognised titles such as the Daily Mail, Fox News, ABC News, The Guardian and the New York Post. The report also shows how The London Independent’s video of a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry received more likes (1.3 million) than any other post analysed.

Fox News generated more "angry" reactions than any other news brand, CNN generated the most "sad" reactions and the Daily Mail generated more "love", "wow" and "haha" reactions, than any other news brand.

The BBC has the most page 'likes' of any news brand analysed and the video post type accounted for 89pc of total engagements.

Meanwhile, NTD Television attracted the most post 'likes' (12 million) and the Daily Mail generated the most shares (9.2 million) over the timeframe analysed.

Fox News, the Daily Mail and Breitbart ranked in first, second and third for comments.

Online Editors