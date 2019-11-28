Independent Newspapers' owner Mediahuis 'would look at potentially buying UK’s Telegraph papers' - chief

The chief executive of Independent Newspapers’ owner Mediahuis said the group would look at potentially buying the UK’s Telegraph newspapers, which owners the Barclay brothers are understood to be lining up for sale.

Mediahuis CEO Gert Ysebaert told the Financial Times that he is looking for acquisitions, and would consider the Telegraph at a conference this week.

"If the Telegraph is for sale, they should give me a call," he said at the FT Future of News conference on Tuesday.

While David and Frederick Barclay are known to be considering a sale of the Telegraph and some of their other assets but no formal process has been launched to sell the titles, bought for £665m (€781m) in 2004.

They are thought to be looking for a price of around £200m (€235m).

Mediahuis bought Independent News & Media, which owns titles including Independent.ie, the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent,The Herald and the Belfast Telegraph for €145.6m earlier this year.

INM is chaired by Murdoch MacLennan, who was previously chief executive of the Telegraph Media Group in the UK.

