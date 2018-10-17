Natalie Dormer joins Nespresso's knight-in-shining marketing armour George Clooney for the coffee brand's latest campaign.

Natalie Dormer joins Nespresso's knight-in-shining marketing armour George Clooney for the coffee brand's latest campaign.

In pictures: Game of Throne's queen Natalie Dormer joins George Clooney in new Nespresso campaign

The Game of Thrones star co-stars with George in 'The Quest', a medieval-style project that rolls out across television, digital, print and social media today.

Having worked as a brand ambassador for the company since 2006, George's passions dove-tail with Nespresso's commitment to sustainability and recycling.

"We share a commitment to sustainability and supporting the livlihoods of farmers and their families, as without them, we wouldn't have this great coffee."

In the 60-second TV ad, backed by Peter Gabriel's 'Solsbury Hill', honourable knight George slays a dragon to save Queen Natalie's kingdom.

From the medieval court to a cinema to a double decker bus, he embarks on an adventure to find his Nespresso.

George said he was delighted to be back on set working with Nespresso and with Natalie Dormer, and the fact that he gets to "live out my fantasy of playing the role of a medieval knight".

Meanwhile, Natalie's dream come true is working with George himself who is "such a joy and so funny".

The campaign is launching worldwide this morning.

Online Editors