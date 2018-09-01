Here is the 'Nuacht': the refreshed Irish Independent

Trust is the critical aspect of the relationship between a newspaper and its readers.

For more than 100 years, you’ve trusted the Irish

Independent to be there to cover the issues that matter to you.

At local, national and international level, we have always taken great pride in being

Ireland’s best-selling daily newspaper and the responsibility this status carries.

Since the newspaper’s establishment in 1905, the Irish Independent has appeared to its readers in various guises.

Up to the 1960s, there were only advertisements on the front page.

A decade and a half ago, the newspaper transitioned towards the current compact format, gradually moving away from broadsheet.

Throughout its 113 year history, the Irish Independent has developed a reputation for being a trusted source of information that is in tune with the needs of its readership.

In our changing and challenging times, retaining that credibility is vital.

Now we feel it’s time to refresh our look and the way we talk to you, our valued readers.

Over the past year, we have engaged in an extensive consultation process with our readers, talking about what you want, expect and prefer in your daily newspaper.

Allied to that, we have examined every aspect of the content in the newspaper to cater for the needs of you, the reader.

From there, we have refreshed the look of the newspaper.

Starting today, every section of the newspaper has been redesigned to create a more contemporary paper.

The text on the page is different as we have a new font, specially designed for the Irish Independent.

This unique font, which is exclusive to the Irish

Independent, is called ‘Nuacht’, reflecting the identity of the newspaper that is a distinct part of Irish life.

So the Irish Independent is not only Irish by name, but Irish by nature too.

In ainm agus in anam.

The headlines are slightly smaller allowing us to make the text on the page slightly bigger so you’re not losing out on anything.

We hope you like the refreshed product and we want to hear your feedback.

In today’s newspaper, there is an emphasis on food, football and funds, with a debut for Weekend Kitchen in your new-look Weekend magazine, comprehensive coverage of the All-Ireland football final in Sport and our Personal Finance experts’ new column.

You can email me on editor@independent.ie

The ideals of the Irish Independent, to be the trusted source for our readers, remain the same.

A fresh newspaper, same trusted writing.

Regards,

Fionnán Sheahan

Editor, Irish Independent

