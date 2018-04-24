Green light given to takeover of the Irish Examiner by the Irish Times
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has given the green light to the takeover of the Irish Examiner by the Irish Times.
The deal must now be separately notified to Communications Minister Denis Naughten to be cleared, for assessment on grounds relating to media plurality.
In a statement, the CCPC said it cleared the newspaper deal following an extensive investigation.
The investigation looked at the likely competitive impact of the deal in relation to newspaper sales, print advertising and online advertising.
It also found no overlap between the parties’ radio businesses.
During its investigation, the CCPC said it found no evidence that The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner are each other’s closest competitor.
The Irish Times sells mainly in Leinster, while the Irish Examiner’s sales are overwhelmingly in Munster.
