Global retail media market ‘set to grow to $100bn’

In the retail world last week, all eyes were fixed on Ken Murphy, the Cork-born and reared CEO of retailing giant Tesco, as the market looked for some positive news about its performance over the Christmas period. While sales were up a modest 0.3pc on the previous Christmas in 2020, including Ireland, they were up 9.2pc on the pre-Covid festive period in 2019, suggesting that retailers are finally back on track after a couple of Covid-induced hiccups since March 2020.

Murphy didn’t disappoint on the digital front either, noting that its online efforts performed particularly well with sales up by a whopping 58.7pc on the same period in 2019 as more consumers continue to embrace online shopping. In the 19-week period to January 8, this worked out at 1.2m online orders per week.

While these figures hogged the headlines, few media outlets picked up on Murphy’s comments about the performance of its new media division. Yes, you’ve read that correctly: Tesco has a media division.

Called Tesco Media and Insights, it was launched in November 2021. Powered by the data specialist Dunnhumby, which is owned by Tesco, it matches the retailer’s extensive understanding of its Clubcard members with Dunnhumby’s data science expertise, forming what is essentially a closed loop platform that can provide brands and their agencies with insights to drive more interactive, two-way engagements with customers while helping build loyalty.

“Interest has been really strong,” Murphy said last week. “We do think it could be a significant contributor over time,” he added. With 20 million Clubcard members, a sizeable bricks and mortar retail presence as well as a strong online offering, it seems like a no-brainer for Tesco.

Dunnhumby, for its part, has a long association with Tesco which goes back to 1994 when it helped launch its Clubcard at the behest of the company’s then marketing director and later CEO, Terry Leahy. Having helped transform the retailer’s fortunes with Clubcard, Tesco bought a 53pc stake for £30m in 2001, increasing it to 84pc in 2006 before buying it outright.

A lot of data has passed under the virtual bridge since then and with digital businesses busily preparing for a cookie-less world, first-party data companies like Dunnhumby are sitting on digital gold.

Tesco, of course, is by no means the first retailer to enter the media and advertising space and a number of other retailers in Ireland and the UK are dipping their toes in the market. And if they are not doing so already, it’s only a matter of time.

Large US retailers like Walmart, with Walmart Connect, for example, have been at it for a number of years. So too has the biggest online retailer of them all, Amazon. Anyone who has performed a search on its platform recently will be familiar with the many sponsored ads that appear in its search panels. Such is the growth in its advertising business that Amazon took in about $21.5bn in advertising in 2020, up from $9.3bn in 2019.

If some of the forecasts for the growth of retail media are to be believed, then the global market could be worth in the region of $100bn by 2025 with Amazon accounting for an estimated 25pc of this. In other words, there’s another $75bn to fight for.

What retail media channels have to offer will vary from retailer to retailer. In an ideal world, advertising sales or sponsored promotions can take place through retailers’ owned or onsite channels like websites, apps, branded emails, newsletters, in-store video screens, and social media pages. They can also make use of non-owned channels like Facebook, Instagram or Google, or indeed programmatic or direct-buy display ads. In all cases, however, the value-added lies when the retailer leverages either its direct relationship with the customer or its first-party data from the customer to create customized audiences to target for its clients.

As advertisers continue to reallocate their marketing spend among the existing channels, retail media looks set to gain an ever increasing slice of the pie. As the US consultancy and research group, Boston Consulting put it in a recent report on retail media, this is a “once-in-a-generation sea-change, not unlike the move from traditional to digital media over the past decade".





BBDO Chills out

As it celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, the Irish home and motor insurance broker Chill Insurance has launched its biggest ever advertising campaign. Called ”Growing Up, Not Growing Old”, this is the first campaign created and delivered by the Dublin-based creative agency BBDO Dublin which won the account in late 2021.

The cross-platform campaign has already launched on TV but will also run across social, digital and print.



BAI’s new CEO

Celene Craig has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Broadcasting Commission of Ireland, replacing Michael O’Keeffe who is retiring from the job. Craig is the former deputy chief executive of the BAI and has over 30 years’ experience in media regulation, having been responsible for the formulation and review of different Irish and EU media and broadcasting related policies with the BAI and its two predecessors, the BCI and IRTC.