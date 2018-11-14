Four INM journalists shortlisted for 2018 UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards

Four Independent News & Media (INM) journalists have been shortlisted for the 2018 UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

Group business editor Dearbhail McDonald has been shortlisted in the ‘Business News Story of the Year’ category, while Technology Editor Adrian Weckler is shortlisted for ‘Specialist Business Reporter of the Year’.

Irish Independent business journalist John Mulligan has been shortlisted for ‘Business Interview of the Year’ while Independent.ie journalist Amy Molloy is shortlisted in the ‘Upcoming Journalist’ category.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin on Monday December 3.

Online Editors