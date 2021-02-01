Former INM CEO to take top role at The New European magazine

Former INM CEO Gavin O'Reilly is to take the top role at The New European magazine, after it was bought over by a consortium of investors.

The consortium, including The New European (TNE) founder Matt Kelly, former New York Times CEO Mark Thompson and former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber, bought the publication from media giant Archant.

According to the BBC, other backers include former Esat Digiphone chief executive Barry Maloney, the founder of Balderton Capital.

The magazine is overtly pro-European and anti-Brexit and has grown in popularity since its foundation as a one-off series of publications.

It was launched just after the June 2016 Brexit referendum and covers news from Westminster and Europe while “celebrating European life” according to TNE’s website.

Businessman Gavin O’Reilly, the son of former INM chairman and part-owner Tony O’Reilly, will be executive chairman of the magazine.

He is currently chairman of Red Flag Consulting as well as the pay-per-article online wallet, Axate, and virtual reality firm Wemersive.

Matt Kelly will assume the role of chief executive officer and editor-in-chief.

According to the BBC, the acquisition was the brainchild of Mr O’Reilly and Mr Kelly, who first discussed the idea at Piers Morgan's Christmas party in 2019.

Online Editors