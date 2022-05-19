EU wants to fine Ireland for foot-dragging on new streaming rules

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Brussels wants to fine Ireland for failing to bring in new rules for online streaming services on time.

The European Commission referred Ireland and four other countries to the EU’s highest court on Thursday for missing a September 2020 deadline to bring the rules into national law.

In an unusual move, the Commission also requested the court "impose financial sanctions” on the five countries, an indication of EU officials’ level of frustration with what it sees as foot-dragging.

The bloc’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) - which sets a 30pc quota for European content on streaming services and creates new online protections for children - was adopted in 2018.

It was a controversial directive that has since led to a post-Brexit scrap with the UK over what defines “European” content on sites like Netflix.

The Government intends to bring in the rules via the online safety and media regulation bill, which also provides for a new media commission and is expected to pass both houses of the Oireachtas by the summer.

The Commission sent warnings letters to Ireland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Spain in November 2020, September 2021 and November 2021, telling them they were in breach of EU law.

It said Thursday that the five countries “have failed to fully transpose and communicate the measures implementing the AVMSD” to the Commission.

“Due to the delayed transposition, citizens and businesses in Czechia, Ireland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain may not be able to rely on all the provisions of the AVMSD,” the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

“These new EU rules aim to create a safer, fairer and more diverse audiovisual landscape,” the Commission said.

“They reinforce the protection of viewers, with a particular regard to the safety of those most vulnerable, such as minors, extend rules regarding illegal and harmful content to video-sharing platforms, and foster cultural diversity in audiovisual media.”

It can take years for cases to make their way through the European courts, by which time the Irish law is likely to have been adopted.