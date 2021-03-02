Digital Hub supports young filmmakers with Screen8 event

The Digital Hub, based in Dublin’s south inner city, is to host a screening of ‘The Debs Debacle’ on March 3 as part of this year’s Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

The film is produced by Screen8 an out of school programme for young people aged 15-17 from Dublin 8 and the surrounding areas.

The collaboration between The Digital Hub and the Film Festival gives young budding filmmakers hands-on experience of making movies.

Production of the film was carried out despite the impact of Covid-19, with initial work taking place in spring 2020, and the film was wrapped up over 14 weeks in the winter of last year.

Screen8 was led this year by Helen Flanagan, an award-winning filmmaker who has had numerous short films commissioned for RTE, TG4 and several film festivals.

The Debs Debacle follows four “frenemies” who are forced to overcome their differences and work together to organise their school Debs.

The film is set in the current world of Covid-19, and reflects their doubts and disappointments that come along with being a teenager during a pandemic.

The short film addresses the themes of friendship, self-esteem, and mental health.

Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO of The Digital Hub, said: “The Digital Hub has a longstanding commitment to the arts, and Screen8 is a brilliant and interactive programme which introduces young people in our neighbourhood to filmmaking.”

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19, these young filmmakers delivered an imaginative world premiere - The Debs Debacle - and I look forward to its first screening and hope to see these young people involved in the Irish film industry in the years to come, ” he added.

