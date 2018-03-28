Business Media & Marketing

Wednesday 28 March 2018

Davy changes INM outlook to 'under review'

The High Court is due to hear the case on April 16, when INM will have an opportunity to seek to oppose the appointment
Donal O'Donovan

Stockbrokers Davy has changed its outlook for Independent News & Media (INM) shares from "outperform" to "under review".

The move comes after the company announced that the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) would seek High Court approval for the appointment of inspectors.

The outlook is a broker's guide to how they expect shares to perform.

The "under review" status means Davy is not making a new assessment until the outcome of the ODCE action.

Online Editors

