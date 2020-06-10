Court defers application for access to documents in INM data leak case

The High Court has deferred consideration of an application for access to documents by people who claim that their personal data was compromised in a data leak at Independent News & Media (INM).

The application was brought on behalf of seven people: journalist Sam Smyth, former INM executive Andrew Donagher, PR executives Mark Kenny, Jonathan Neilan, Harriet Mansergh and Jenny Kilroy, and media solicitor Simon McAleese.

They are seeking permission from the court to use certain evidence in any possible future litigation against INM and its former chairman Leslie Buckley about the data leak gathered by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) arising out of protected disclosures made by a former chief executive of INM, Robert Pitt, and former INM chief financial officer Ryan Preston.

This ultimately resulted in the appointment of High Court inspectors to the company.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons deferred the application by Hugh McDowell BL, for the seven applicants, after Sean Guerin SC, for Mr Buckley, said he had not received any notice of the application.

Caren Geoghegan BL, for INM, said her client was not opposing the application on the understanding that the use of the material would be confined to any intended litigation against INM and Mr Buckley.

Barristers for Mr Buckley and the inspectors said they were seeking to have the matter determined as soon as possible.

