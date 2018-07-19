Comcast does not plan to pursue further acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets

US cable giant Comcast has said it does not plan to make a rival bid for Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox assets, but will instead focus on its offer for UK pay TV group Sky.

Sky shares were down 2pc after the announcement.

Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive of Comcast, said: "I'd like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company."

Comcast had previously planned to go head-to-head with Walt Disney in a takeover battle for the 21st Century Fox assets.

Comcast has also separately made a £26bn bid for Sky.

