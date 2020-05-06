Changing channels: New boss at Virgin TV

Virgin Media Television has a new boss, Paul Farrell.

Mr Farrell, the current commercial director at Virgin Media Ireland, is succeeding Pat Kiely as managing director of its TV division.

"With his depth of senior experience in sectors such as media, advertising and telecoms, he is ideally placed to accelerate our connected entertainment strategy," said Virgin Media Ireland CEO Tony Hanway.

Mr Farrell said he wants "to continue to invest in more of what we do best".

Before joining Virgin he was brand director at Davy, commercial director of 'The Irish Times' and marketing chief at O2 Ireland.

Irish Independent