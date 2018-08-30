A competition that recognises the success of overseas owned, internationally trading manufacturing and services companies operating in Ireland officially launched today.

A competition that recognises the success of overseas owned, internationally trading manufacturing and services companies operating in Ireland officially launched today.

Call for entries into inaugural Invest In Ireland Awards

The inaugural Invest In Ireland Awards, sponsored by IDA Ireland, CPL Recruitment, Vistra and William Fry along with The Irish Independent, take place on October 18.

Award categories include Research & Development, Staff Development, Regional Investment, Collaboration between Public and Private Sector and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Entry into the competition is free, and will be open via www.investinirelandawards.ie until the closing date of Monday September 24.

Speaking at the awards launch, Gerry Drum Enterprise Manager, INM said that Ireland has an impeccable track record for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) over the last 50 years.

"The FDI sector is a major part of the Irish economic success story and the Invest In Ireland Awards will shine a light on the positive contribution that these companies make to Ireland and the Irish economy," he said.

"The Invest in Ireland Awards vision is to reward excellence in the inward foreign direct investment sector in the Republic of Ireland."

Entry into the competition is free, and will be open via www.investinirelandawards.ie until the closing date of Monday September 24.

The winners, judged by a panel of experts chaired by Dr Don Thornhill, will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday October 18.

Online Editors