Business Post acquires Irish Tatler magazine

The Sunday Business Post owner has purchased a number of publications including Irish Tatler, Food & Wine magazine, and Auto Ireland from publisher Irish Studio.

The Sunday Business Post owner has purchased a number of publications including Irish Tatler, Food & Wine magazine, and Auto Ireland from publisher Irish Studio.

As part of the transaction, Irish Studio will take an equity stake in the Business Post media group.

Enda O’Coineen of Business Post said: “Our goal is to build out a broadly based media, events and services business anchored around the Sunday Business Post.

The titles we have acquired today include some of the best known titles in Irish publishing and add depth and breadth to our business.”

The price paid for the publications has not been disclosed.

Online Editors