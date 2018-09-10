Aoibhín Garrihy involved in Littlewoods Ireland's latest €2m marketing campaign

Aoibhín Garrihy has supplied the voiceover for Littlewoods Ireland's latest TV advert, which marks the launch of the new V By Very Autumn/Winter collection.

Irish/Sierra Leonean singer songwriter, Loah and music producer Mark McCabe have also jumped on board the €2m multi-media 'Every Step Feels Good' campaign.

McCabe created an interpretation of the classic Nina Simone track 'Feeling Good' exclusively for the campaign, with Loah on vocals.

The TV advert, which appears on a number of TV stations including Virgin Media, TG4 and Sky Media, was shot in slow motion using the Bolt Cinebot and the Phantom Flex4k.

The September advert debuted on Sunday September 9 at 8.10pm on Virgin Media One during the new season of X Factor.

Online Editors