Annual RTÉ pay increments will average at €1,800 each for almost 500 employees

Several hundred staff at RTÉ are receiving annual pay increases averaging almost €1,800.

The increments are part of a longstanding agreement with unions and relate to a variety of pay scales within the organisation.

According to numbers released to Virgin Media Television managing director Paul Farrell under the Freedom of Information Act, 795 employees are at the top of their scale – but 490 are not, so they are entitled to the pay increases.

Last October, RTÉ’s internal industrial relations tribunal ruled that the broadcaster had been wrong to impose a unilateral freeze on increments. Unions had argued that this pay freeze was unfair, as it had a disproportionate impact on lower-paid workers.

Although RTÉ immediately reinstated the increments, it warned that it was “very challenging, given our very serious financial position.”

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, RTÉ said it had more than 160 active grades and each has its own incremental scale.

“The length of incremental scales can vary from grade to grade. Some are as short as six annual incremental points while others have 16 or more annual incremental points.

“Typically, employees who are not at the maximum of their salary scale get an increment each year until they reach the top of their scale. When they are at the top of their scale the incremental payments cease.”

The value of each increment varies, but the average estimated value is €1,798.

“Increments have been in situ for decades and are contractual/part of trade union agreements. In 2020 RTÉ ceased the payment of all increments, but following an RTÉ industrial relations tribunal decision the same year to reinstate them, they have continued the payment,” said a spokesman.

Last month RTÉ staff rejected a proposal to cut pay between 3pc and 5pc. The organisation has committed to cuts of €60m over three years.