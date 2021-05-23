| 6.8°C Dublin

Annual RTÉ pay increments will average at €1,800 each for almost 500 employees

RTÉ has more than 160 active pay grades, and each has its own incremental scale Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Several hundred staff at RTÉ are receiving annual pay increases averaging almost €1,800.

The increments are part of a longstanding agreement with unions and relate to a variety of pay scales within the organisation.

